Jamie Lynn Spears Drops New 'Follow Me' Video Featuring Special Cameos From the Cast 'Zoey 101': Watch!

Jamie Lynn Spears' "Follow Me (Zoey 101)" music video is here! A day after ET's exclusive sneak peek, the visual for the reimagined version of the Zoey 101 theme song, produced in collaboration with Chantel Jeffries, was released on Tuesday.

The video begins with the following message: "On September 29th the cast of Zoey 101 reunited at a secret location (about 15 miles east of Pacific Coast Academy) to prepare for something we've all been waiting for."

It then shows Spears as Zoey calling her bestie Chase while on a Hollywood studio lot. The original Nickelodeon show's cast reunites for the music video, which also includes cameos from JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Gigi Gorgeous, Noah Beck, Sofía Reyes, Eva Gutowski, Loren Gray and Harry Jowsey. Spears' daughter, Maddie, and mom, Lynn, also make an appearance.

The video mixes footage from the beloved teen show with new content of the cast together, as well as the celeb guests auditioning for a role in a reboot.

ET spoke with Spears earlier this month, where she revealed that sister Britney Spears helped her create the show's iconic tune.

"The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating, and you know, I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, [my] your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!'" Spears shared. "She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

The cast's reunion has been receiving a lot of love from fans, and the actress expressed hopes of a reboot.

"I think that the reboot is going to happen even faster now that we have done this song because, not only was the chemistry still there but we saw what the world will look like in today's world," she explained. "So I think that all this did was push this to happen sooner."

She added that "creative conversations are already being had" with the people in charge of making a Zoey 101 reboot a reality.

The Zoey 101 cast already reunited once this year when they all appeared together for a special sketch in the Nickelodeon reboot of All That! The episode marks the first on-air reunion of the Zoey 101 cast since it wrapped in 2008.

