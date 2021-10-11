Jamie Lynn Spears Announces New Book 'Things I Should Have Said'

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing her memoir. The actress, singer and mother of two announced on Monday that she's finally finished writing her book, Things I Should Have Said.

Spears took to Instagram to share a look at the book cover -- which features her in an off-white ensemble sitting on a white couch -- and she gleefully exclaimed, "I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!"

"THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID” has been in the works for quite a longggg time now. Back In 2017, after Maddie’s life changing accident, I felt a strong conviction to share my story," Spears continued, referring to the ATV accident that almost claimed her then-8-year-old daughter's life. "But there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."

"I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health," she continued, adding that writing the book "challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," Spears reflected.

The country singer and Zoey 101 alum continued, "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

To this end, Spears explained that a portion of the proceeds from the book's sales will be donated to This Is My Brave, an organization that encourages open conversations and storytelling about mental health struggles to end the stigma surrounding them.

"Last but certainly not least, I want you all to know, YOU matter, YOUR story matters, YOU are enough, and don’t ever let this world try to convince you otherwise," Spears concluded.

Things I Should Have Said is set to hit shelves January 2022.

In July, Spear's publisher had to shoot down rumors surrounding her upcoming memoir's title, after Worthy Publishing's website, as well as Barnes and Noble's, had information saying that the 30-year-old actress' book would be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out.

The alleged original title was a reference to her sister Britney Spears' single "…Baby One More Time." The information was later removed and Worthy Publishing released a statement clarifying that "incorrect and incomplete information" was shared about the "as-yet-untitled memoir."