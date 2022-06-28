Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her Endometriosis Documentary 'Below the Belt'

Jamie Foxx is sharing his pride in his daughter for all the world to see. On Monday, the 54-year-old gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, celebrating the upcoming documentary she executive produced aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

The 28-year-old posted a video to her Instagram account reflecting on the "full circle moment" that was attending the Los Angeles premiere of Below the Belt, three years after battling endometriosis herself in 2018. The video features old photos of Corinne in the hospital while getting surgery for "a disease that I had barely heard of" and ends with footage and photos from Saturday's premiere alongside fellow producer Rosario Dawson.

Jamie reposted the video to his social page, praising his daughter for her work.

"So proud of my daughter @corinnefoxx please check out the documentary movie Below The Belt… you will be blown away by the courage the women possess in this film," the Oscar winner captioned the post.

Hillary Clinton and Mae Whitman also serve as executive producers of Below the Belt with Corinne and Dawson.

Per the film's website, the documentary features "personal and inspiring stories of four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms."

The site explains that endometriosis affects "1 in 9 women," and the film aims to show how women are "often dismissed, discounted and disbelieved. From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and profit-driven healthcare, the film reveals how millions are effectively silenced and how, by fighting back, they can improve healthcare for all women."

Director Shannon Cohn told Forbes that they hope the documentary shines a light on the widespread problems in the healthcare system.

"We made these films (Below the Belt and the educational film Endo What?) to try to change the course of the disease for the 200 million people worldwide that it affects," Cohn said. "To give people with endometriosis guidance and validation in the face of stigma, biases, and misinformation. The films are tools to bridge the gap between patient experience and physician knowledge and bring endometriosis into mainstream discussion."