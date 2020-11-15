Jamie Foxx and Family Create Foundation in Honor of Late Sister DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is making sure his sister's legacy lives on. The 52-year-old actor -- together with his family, Michelle Sie Whitten and her family -- is creating the DeOndra Dixon Fund in honor of his late sister.

Whitten announced the news at Global Down Syndrome Foundation's virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday. The event featured a heartfelt tribute to Dixon, who is the inspiration behind Global’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

The Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, now in its 12th year, was attended by stars like Caterina Scorsone, Eric Dane, Kevin and Matt Dillon, Jeff Probst, Amanda Booth, Zack Gottsagen, Philip Phillips, Quincy Jones, John C. McGinley, Beverly Johnson and more.

Foxx shared the news of Dixon's death with his fans last month, sharing on Instagram that his heart was "shattered into a million pieces."

Dixon was born to Foxx’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather, George Dixon, in Dallas, Texas, in 1984. She started participating in the Special Olympics when she was in 6th grade, and competed for over nine years. After high school, Dixon moved in with Foxx and the rest of her family in California.

"Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," Foxx wrote on Instagram.

"I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money," he joked. "Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."

Foxx said his pain was "unbelievable," but he still smiles when he thinks of the memories he shared with his sister.

