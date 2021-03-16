Jamie Dornan's Father Jim Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Rest in peace, Jim Dornan. Jamie Dornan's father died on Monday following a battle with COVID-19. He was 73.

Jim was an obstetrician and gynecologist. The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Jim had served as president, mourned his death on Instagram, remembering him as a man who "lived a life of public service."

Jim also served as chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University, former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast and patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LAL NI), among other contributions.

"He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago," NIPANC's post read. "Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time."

Jamie's mother Lorna died from pancreatic cancer in 1998. In a 2018 interview with the BBC, the actor said nothing has had a "bigger impact in my life than the death of my mother."

"You never get over it and now that I have kids myself I see they don't have a grandmother from my side -- that's an odd thing," said Jamie, who has three daughters with wife Amelia Warner.

"I often say this, but you don't really know what the effects are of losing someone, particularly when you're so young," he added. "They are daily and continue to have an effect -- you feel that they are manifesting over time in a way you didn't expect them to."