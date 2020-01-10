James Van Der Beek and His Family Are Moving to Texas to 'Embark on a New Adventure'

James Van Der Beek and his family are ready for a new adventure. The 43-year-old actor and wife Kimberly revealed on Wednesday that they and their five children are moving out of Los Angeles.

The actor first posted photos of himself, Kimberly and their kids -- Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2 -- in an empty home.

"Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure! ❤️😊," James posted.

Kimberly later added that they had left their Beverly Hills home to "embark on a new adventure in Texas." She also revealed that ahead of their 10-day road trip they adopted two rescue pups to "bring along and bond on this journey."

"Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away...!!! 🤗," she wrote, showing off the family's new canine companions. She added that they will be documenting their trip in hopes that "it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world."

Last month during an appearance on The Make Down podcast, Kimberly revealed her family's plans to move "outside of Austin," Texas.

"I think we're in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature," she explained. "And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I'm going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I'm living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit."

Just last month, James and Kimberly celebrated 10 years of marriage. The Dawson's Creek star wrote in a touching Instagram post that his marriage to Kimberly "has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I’ve ever been."

The couple has had their ups and downs this year. In June, James revealed that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks, the same point in her pregnancy as the last time she miscarried, in November 2019.

"I understand that I am very blessed to be able to birth five children. I've also had five miscarriages, two which were really harsh experiences," Kimberly said during The Make Down podcast. "That's worth getting into because it has changed my day to day quite a bit because I'm very much in healing mode right now. So yeah, my body is really needing the nourishment and the care right now, and I've actually been more hands off with parenting than I have in the past."

Kimberly explained that during her November miscarriage she felt like she was "going to die" and was "fighting for my life." "It was a really spiritual experience and now I'm really learning how to have a relationship with my body and put myself first," she shared, before mentioning that's it's important to "take time after to replenish" and take care of one's body after a miscarriage.

