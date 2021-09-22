James Marsden Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel 'Disenchanted' (Exclusive)

James Marsden is excited about his return to Andalasia! ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the 48-year-old actor about Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Enchanted, and Marsden expressed joy that the film finally got made, 15 years after the original flick's release.

"They have been talking about making it for years," said Marsden, who's reprising his role of Prince Edward. "I got my hopes up many times before and recently I was like, 'Sure, sure, they're going to make it.' And last year they said, 'We are actually doing this,' and they sent songs, and I am like, 'OK, this is actually real.'"

"Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz did all of the music again, and Amy Adams [is] playing her great role as Princess Giselle," he added. "It was a lot of fun getting back and working with Idina [Menzel] and getting the pipes back to working properly and the singing stuff."

While Marsden was thrilled to get back to singing, the actor joked about the challenges of returning to a role after 15 years.

"I have never felt older," he quipped. "Fifteen years is not the sort of time frame you want to wait for the sequel of your movie where you play a Disney prince [to come out]. You go back in and you just got a belly and three chins."

Overall, Marsden said, coming back to the world of Enchanted "was fun."

"I think we made something special," he told ET. "I hope people will dig it."

Disney announced in May that Disenchanted will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. The flick will see Giselle (Adams) now living in Monroeville, married to Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey), and Marsden's dashing but daft Prince Edward married to Menzel's Nancy.

"It was amazing. It was really fun to get to revisit that role that meant so much to me. I felt such a huge love for her and her world," Adams previously told ET of filming the project. "... It was just a really great time. I get to sing a lot in that one... It's an extravaganza of Enchanted."

In addition to the returning cast, Maya Rudolph will play a new character, Malvina, Giselle’s adversary. Adams said "getting to play off of" Rudolph was "amazing," while the SNL alum gushed to ET about her villainous role.

"I'm very excited about it. I mean, that's Juicy Town, USA," Rudolph said. "When you're a kid and you're the villain, you're like, 'Come on! I wanna be a princess!' But then when you get older, like, the villain is fun."

While fans await the premiere of Disenchanted, they can get their fill of Marsden in My Little Pony: A New Generation, an animated Netflix flick in which he voices a pony named Hitch Trailblazer.

The project, Marsden told ET, is something his kids -- Jack, 20, Mary, 16, and William, 8, can all get behind.

"You are never too old [to enjoy it]. I watched it with my 16-year-old last night. I've got a little 8-year-old who will love it," he said. "That is why I choose to do these roles sometimes. We get to share it with our family."

"Whether my kids really want to see me perform or not, I force them to, to celebrate their father as they should," Marsden quipped. "It's why I do these movies. It is just a reminder to celebrate the bonds of family and community, and friendship and acceptance, and all of the things that we explore in this movie."

My Little Pony: A New Generation will begin streaming Sept. 24 on Netflix.