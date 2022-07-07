James Caan Dead at 82: Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and More Celebs Pay Tribute

James Caan is being remembered by his A-list pals. The actor, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Elf, died on July 6, according to a statement posted to his verified Twitter account. He was 82.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
Following news of the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor's death, tributes from his friends, fans and colleagues poured in.
"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," Al Pacino, Caan's Godfather co-star, told ET. "It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."
Meanwhile, Robert De Niro, who also starred in The Godfather, told ET, "I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing."
Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Caan in The Godfather and other films, told ET, "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known."
"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten," he said. "He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known."
Talia Shire, Coppola's sister who also had a role in The Godfather, called Caan "a good man, a kind man, a family man, and a wildly gifted man," adding that his "great talent will always be loved and remembered."
"My prayers are with his family that he treasured so dearly," Shire added in her statement to ET.
Caan's Misery co-star, Kathy Bates, also spoke out in a statement, telling ET, "I can’t believe Jimmy’s gone."
"Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it’s as though he’s watching a snake. Brilliant," she said. "So many memories flooding back today. Jimmy saying, 'Let’s get the most hyper guy in Hollywood and make him stay in bed for 15 weeks.' We were so excited when we got to shoot in the dining room. He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I’m bereft. Sending all my love to the Caan family."
