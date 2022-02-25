Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Queen Latifah for an Old-Fashioned Heist on 'The Equalizer' (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith reunites with Girls Trip co-star Queen Latifah in an old-fashioned heist on Sunday's return of The Equalizer, and only ET exclusively debuts a first look at their high-action team-up.

In the episode titled "Legacy," Robyn McCall (Latifah) joins forces with Jessie "The Worm" Cook (Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief from McCall's CIA past, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

In ET's sneak peek, McCall and Jessie partner up for an unlikely mission that harkens back to the old days. And while McCall is more than a little worried that their presence will be caught on camera, Jessie is less bothered as she doesn't think twice to test out the surveillance cameras. When no sirens go off after her "test," Jessie knowingly tells McCall, "We're fine."

But their disagreements don't end there. With the duo racing against the clock, McCall isn't sure about the layout of the building, prompting Jessie to reveal that she's memorized the blueprints -- defiantly leading the way before circling back and going back the direction they came from. "Actually it's this way. I was thinking about the blueprints upside down," she quips.

Jessie stops McCall from venturing any further when she notices sconces on the ceilings that actually are "next gen motion detectors." Any slight movement, as in a bat of an eyelash, and they're done for. But Jessie believes whatever software is running them might not be fully up-to-date and that slight loophole may be their upper hand. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

Smith and Latifah both starred in 2017's Girls Trip and 1996's Set It Off.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

