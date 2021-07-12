Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Get Matching Buzz Cuts

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow, are rocking a bold new look. Jada revealed on Instagram on Monday that she shaved her head, showing off her and Willow's matching buzz cuts.

Jada, 49, said she was inspired by 20-year-old Willow and was looking forward to turning 50 in September.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜," Jada captioned the gorgeous pic of mother and daughter.

Willow shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing, "💕🙏🏾."

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada opened up about her past issues with alcohol and drugs, and reflected on turning 50 this year. She said that she was a "walking miracle," given her past behavior.

"Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water," she shared. "Because I'm used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball. ... Once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, 'You've got a problem,' and it was cold turkey that day. That day I just stopped."

"I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that," Jada marveled. "People will not believe."