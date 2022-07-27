Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!

The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share three daughters together -- Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4. Jack and Aree got engaged in December 2021.

When Jack first announced back in March that he and Aree were expecting, Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented on her future sister-in-law's post, writing, "You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," says a beaming Ozzy, who also shared he's buying Kelly's kid a microphone as the first present.