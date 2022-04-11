Jack Harlow Talks Fergie Sample and Angus Cloud Shoutout on 'First Class' (Exclusive)

Jack Harlow has Fergie to thank for his latest hit. The 24-year-old rapper samples “Glamorous” on his latest single, “First Class,” and it was a long time coming.

“I grew up loving Fergie, like she literally inspired me,” the “What’s Poppin” rapper told ET’s Denny Directo at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

“When I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform 'Fergalicious' at the talent show," he added. "I have, like, a strong artistic connection to Fergie. I've been wanting to do that for a while, and it just came together, and I figured it's time.”

He continued, “I'm curious how many kids know that 'cause I was a kid when this was out.”

Another person who got a special shoutout from Harlow on the track is none other than Euphoria’s Angus Cloud. On the latest single, Harlow raps, "Can't lie, I'm on Angus Cloud nine," a callout that was made to be a surprise for the actor.

“I didn't even tell him. I just wanted to surprise him,” the "Industry Baby" rapper said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

As for Cloud’s reaction, Harlow isn’t sure what he thinks. “I ain't heard yet,” he said. “I don't know. I'm waiting to see.”

No matter the actor’s thoughts, however, Harlow is still a fan of the star. “I like Angus,” he added.

Last week, Harlow had big predictions and plans for "First Class."

"I'm hungry, focused," he told ET at the GRAMMYs. "I'm about to drop a song this week that's gonna be nominated next year. Tunnel vision. Focused on the future."

Harlow promised that his upcoming album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, out May 6, is "about to change the game."