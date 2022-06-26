Jack Harlow Brings Out Brandy and Lil Wayne During Debut Performance at 2022 BET Awards

Jack Harlow gave a first-class performance as he took the BET Awards stage for the first time on Sunday.

The 24-year-old emcee kicked off his set with a performance of "Poison." Harlow rocked a black undershirt and matching black pants on the stage -- which mimicked a house party -- while he rapped the song from his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Making a surprise appearance was Lil Wayne, who came out and rapped his verse from the track.

Kicking things up a notch, the rapper went into his viral hit, “First Class,” which got the audience on their feet. Surrounded by background dancers, the rapper hit his signature two-step as he performed the single.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

In one of the biggest surprises, Brandy graced the stage and delivered a verse alongside the rapper, before dancing alongside him.

The singer's appearance comes after Harlow caught flack around the internet for not being familiar with her music catalog and impact.

Harlow kicked off his night with support for his friend, and collaborator, Lil Nas X. The rapper wore a shirt featuring Lil Nas X's face with black Givenchy pants and boots.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Lil Nas X reacted to his friend's nod to him on the carpet -- following being snubbed from this year's ceremony -- on Twitter.

"wow i really love this man," the rapper responded to a tweet featuring a photo of Harlow from the carpet.

Harlow’s performance comes after social media took issue with his nomination in the Best Male Hip-Hop category. Harlow was joined in the category by Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye “Ye” West, J. Cole and Lil Baby.

Fans took to social media to question how he was nominated instead of his friend, and collaborator, Lil Nas X -- who was snubbed by BET this year.