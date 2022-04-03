J Balvin and Maria Becerra Give Sultry Performance of 'Qué Más Pues?' at 2022 GRAMMYs

J Balvin and Maria Becerra brought the heat! The duo took the stage during Sunday's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and performed their sensual hit, "Qué Más Pues?."

The Colombian superstar and the Argentinian songstress recreated their video onstage with matching red outfits, dancers and lavish cars.

Tonight’s performance marked Becerra’s first time on the GRAMMYs stage and Balvin’s second. In 2019, the reggaetonero joined Camila Cabello and Ricky Martin onstage during a performance of her hit single, “Havana.”

Balvin, who is up for the Best Música Urbana Album for Jose, spoke to the Recording Academy ahead of his performance and teased a potential “viral moment.”

“The fact that we’re Latinos first, it’s a great opportunity to show the reggaeton and our sound,” he said. “I was talking to Maria and I was like, 'Don’t feel that you’re a stranger here because we’re introducing them to our songs, our music.' So, we gotta be so secure because it’s our sound.”

He added, “We’re not competing against the hip-hop artist, we’re not competing with the pop artist. We’re here representing our culture and reggeaton so that gives the confidence.”

The "Mi Gente" rapper also shared what it means for him and Becerra to take the stage as Latin music performers.

“The fact that we’re here singing and performing in Spanish means a lot,” he said. “It’s really important for the culture in general. To see how global our music has reached.”