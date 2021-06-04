Issa Rae Is Joining the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel

Issa Rae is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Insecure creator and star is officially part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. Rae confirmed the news by reposting The Hollywood Reporter's article on her Instagram Story on Friday, and expressing her excitement.

"The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade. A dream come true," she wrote alongside the screenshot. According to the outlet, Rae will voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

Rae joins Shameik Moore, who reprises his role as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Hailee Steinfeld who voices Spider-Gwen.

Rae also posted a text from a friend who congratulated her on becoming Spider-Woman and joked, "Your weird a** obsession really paid off!!!"

The sequel is co-written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who also serve as producers. Miller also shared the news, adding on Twitter, "This is so exciting. More excitement to come…" The sequel is expected to be released on Oct. 7, 2022.

This is so exciting. More excitement to come...https://t.co/suSyFKJTWx — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 4, 2021

Rae, meanwhile, is wrapping up the fifth and final season of her hit HBO show. At the end of last month, the Insecure cast got emotional at their final table read.

ET spoke with Rae about the show's ending, where she even teased a spinoff. "There's a chance for everything," she said.

"It's a struggle. It was and still is a struggle," Rae confessed of filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I feel so thankful that we're able to work and we're actually able to shoot this season because we had a lot of false starts. We were supposed to be shooting way back in September and that just didn't happen. And obviously in L.A. as you know, we've been the epicenter and so even just coming out of that was a challenge."

"But when people ask if shooting the season is bittersweet, I say it's mostly sweet and the only bitter part is the fact that COVID is in place because it just doesn't allow us to fully immerse ourselves in the experience and each other and you know, properly saying goodbye," she explained. "And it sucks to go out like that during this, but things feel a little more optimistic. You know, I'm almost fully vaccinated, I'm hyped!"

