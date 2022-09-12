Issa Rae Is a Vision at the 2022 Emmys

Emmy royalty is in the building! Issa Rae wowed on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Rae stunned in a white gown with black detailing and a cutout below her chest. On top of wearing the stunning gown, Rae debuted a sleek bob for the event.

The 37-year-old actress, writer and producer is attending this year's awards show after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the final season of Insecure. It marks her eighth Emmy nomination to date.

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Back in July, Rae told ET of her nomination, "Hell yeah, it felt good. You know, we aired in December, usually people forget about shows, so I was not even counting on it, so it was a really welcome surprise."

Just hours before the red carpet began, Rae's HBO Max comedy, Rap Sh!t, was renewed for a second season. The first season aired in July with Rae executive producing.

"We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement following the news.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.