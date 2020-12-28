Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin Amid Heritage Scandal

Ireland Baldwin is speaking out in defense of her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin. The 25-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, took to both her Instagram Stories and the comments section on Instagram to defend Hilaria amid questions surrounding her background and heritage.

"It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know, don't know anything about, don't know how they were raised, who they were actually raised by," Ireland said on her Instagram Story. "It's just kind of sad and pathetic."

She went on to note that some of the online claims cite Hilaria's high school friends, who said she was a kind person.

"That's because she is very kind. She's a good person, a caring person, who has always respected my relationship with my dad," Ireland said. "I have a great relationship with her... Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of my dad and that's really all that matters to me."

Ireland also commented on Hilaria's most recent Instagram post of her and her infant son, Eduardo, in the hospital right after he was born.

"I wish people had the chance to know you and know your story the way that I do rather than from a fabricated nine hour long Instagram story," Ireland wrote. "I think you are an incredible mom and an inspiration. I know what it’s like to have a really awful piece of s**t woman in your place trying to be my stepmom… And I thank God often that the stars aligned and I wound up with a stepmom like you."

Ireland went on to share that she had "the best time of my life" dancing with Hilaria's "chosen family," whom she flew in from Spain, at her wedding.

"I’m sorry that people are giving you such a hard time during a time that is already so f**king difficult for everyone in this world coping with the realities of Covid and being without family over the holidays and even losing family during the holidays due to this madness," Ireland added. "I know who you are and I know what you are not and I’m lucky to know you for who you truly are. ❤️"

Ireland's father and Hilaria's husband, Alec, has already spoken out following the controversy, urging his followers to "consider the source."

Journalist and podcaster Tracie Egan Morrissey originally shared claims against Hilaria, including that her birth name is actually Hillary and that she grew up in Massachusetts rather than Spain.

Hilaria also posted a response to the investigation, saying, "Yes, I am a white girl. And let's be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there, and my family is white. Ethnically, I'm a mix of many, many, many things, and culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. It really is simple as that."

Comedian Amy Schumer also weighed in on the controversy, posted a photo of herself in a wide-brimmed hat and writing, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too." She later deleted the post. Hilaria originally came into the spotlight after Schumer reposted a photo of the yoga instructor in her underwear with her infant son, jokingly pretending it was her and her 1-year-old son, Gene. Schumer later took the repost down and apologized after Hilaria called out commenters for "body shaming" her.