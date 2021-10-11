Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut

The 40-year-old reality superstar hosted SNL this past weekend and wasn't afraid to take jabs at not just 44-year-old Kanye, but her famous sisters and even her sex tape. Now, a source tells ET the mother of four is thrilled with how it all turned out and that she felt the support of her loved ones.

"Kim had an incredible time hosting SNL," the source says. "Her family and friends are so proud of her and thought she was hilarious. She felt supported by them and feels confident in how she did. It was so nice for her to have her close friends and family there and cheering her on, including Kanye."

According to our source, the rapper was in the audience during Kim's opening monologue and later went backstage, but he didn't attend the after-party.

"Kim is really happy with how everything went," the source says.

Ahead of her highly anticipated hosting debut, a source told ET that she bounced ideas off of Kanye. The pair has remained friendly since Kim filed for divorce in February, and were spotted having dinner together late last month.

"Kim and Kanye are in a great place and they always bounce ideas off of each other and look to each other for advice and guidance, and this gig is no exception," the source said. "She really wants to do the best job possible and 'wow' everyone and make them laugh. Kim is extremely funny and all her close friends and family know that. [She's] looking forward to poking fun at herself and showing that side of herself with the world."

It's safe to say fans were pleased with Kim clearly stepping out of her comfort zone on SNL, even rapping and dancing in a hilarious sketch with Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson about going to the club when you're no longer in your 20s. She also performed in a pop group with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang in an unaired sketch.

