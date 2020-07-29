Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning L.A. Home

Kendall Jenner is showing off her digs! The 24-year-old model -- and her pup, Six -- covers the September issue of Architectural Digest, and takes fans inside her bohemian Los Angeles home.

"I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe," Jenner says of the five-bedroom home. "My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."

"I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here," she adds. "I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles, and watching NBA games with my friends."

William Abranowicz

Jenner's designers -- Waldo Fernandez along with mother-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements -- were both surprised and delighted to learn of the model's taste at the start of the project.

"There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different," Fernandez says. "She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her."

"Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth," Tommy Clements agrees, before his mother weighs in.

"Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom," she notes. "I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years."

William Abranowicz

The tranquility that Jenner sought in her home was achieved through a neutral color palette that included pops of color in the art. One piece that Jenner is particularly fond of is a James Turrell sculpture featuring computer programmed LED lights.

"I’ve always been a huge Turrell fan. I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him," Jenner says. "I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here."

Jenner also made sure to incorporate two 18th-century painted door panels into the design of her home as a nod to her childhood.

"I grew up with those panels in the various homes we lived in," she explains. "I asked for them when my mom was cleaning out one of her storage spaces. They bring me back to my childhood."

William Abranowicz

While living in her newly designed home, Jenner has found herself in the kitchen quite often.

"This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook," she says. "Kylie [Jenner] and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s**t together."

"They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency," she adds. "They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress."

William Abranowicz

Now that it's complete, Jenner says she's "really proud" of how her home turned out.

"This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," she says. "In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."

Jenner shared pics from the shoot on Instagram, revealing that "it’s always been a big dream of mine to be featured in this magazine considering my huge (kinda secret) love for real estate and interior design."

"We shot this right before quarantine/ lock down so it feels like ages ago," she wrote. "thank you AD. and thank you a million times to @clementsdesign and @waldosdesigns for making my home the sanctuary i had always dreamed of."

