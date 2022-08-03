Iman Shumpert Arrested for Weed Possession at Dallas Airport

NBA veteran and Dancing With the Stars champion Iman Shumpert has been arrested for marijuana possession. According to the Dallas Fort Worth Internation Airport incident report, obtained by ET, Shumpert was taken into custody at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Saturday, after a potential drug violation call at TSA.

According to the report, the police were called after a TSA screening allegedly showed a “green leafy substance” inside Shumpert’s bag. The substance weighed 6.12 ounces and registered positive for marijuana following a mobile test. According to the report, the basketball pro, 32, stated the substance was marijuana.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Shortly after, he was placed under arrest for marijuana possession. The charge is listed as a “state jail felony.” The DWTS alum could face a fine of $10,000 or two years of jail time if convicted.

ET has reached out to Shumpert’s rep.

The We Got Love: Teyana and Iman star has not publicly addressed the incident.

Shumpert is married to singer Teyanna Taylor. The pair are parents of two daughters, Iman, 6, and Rue, 1.

The athlete last played basketball professionally in February 2021, with the Brooklyn Nets. He previously played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers -- with whom he won the 2016 championship title.

The story is developing.