Iggy Azalea Says She Has 'Been in Touch' With Britney Spears, Talks Future Collaborations

Iggy Azalea is all for another collaboration with Britney Spears. The 32-year-old rapper previously teamed up with the 41-year-old pop princess for the 2015 song "Pretty Girls," and prior to the end of Spears' conservatorship, Azalea had been vocal about Spears being creatively limited by her team.

During Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Azalea was asked by a viewer about whether she'd been in touch with Spears since the end of her conservatorship and if she'd be open to collaborating in the future.

"Yes, I have been in touch," Azalea revealed of Spears. "We talk on Instagram sometimes. She'll message me and I'll message her back and everything."

As for whether she'd want to work with Spears again, Azalea answered, "Yes, of course. My collaboration with her is always one of my favorite collaborations. I feel like... I've spoken about this before but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it and we never got to do what we wanted to do."

When host Cohen asked her to elaborate on the subject, she replied, "Just be out more. She was so limited, obviously. Now she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent. I love Britney, and she's so much more creative than what people give her credit for. What she did with Elton [John] was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they're 100 percent her own ideas."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2021, Azalea posted a #FreeBritney message on Twitter, sharing that she "personally witnessed" some of the same behavior Spears referenced in her conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears.

"She is not exaggerating or lying," Azalea wrote at the time. "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink."

Azalea also claimed that Jamie forced her to sign a NDA (non-disclosure agreement) moments before she took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards with Spears.

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," Azalea wrote.

After her post, Azalea told ET, "I just felt that me having a firsthand perspective about what was going on, I just wanted to say my peace and that I support her. She deserves that."

In November 2021, Spears' conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.