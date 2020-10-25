Iggy Azalea Posts First Pics of Baby Boy After Revealing Playboi Carti Breakup

Iggy Azalea's baby boy has made his Instagram debut! The rapper took to the social media platform on Saturday to share the first photos of her son Onyx, whom she shares with Playboi Carti.

Azalea, 30, holds her son on her hip in the first photo, as she's all glammed up in a black dress and corset. The pair stare directly into the camera in the snap, as they do in the second pic, which shows Azalea in a more casual look. She holds her baby boy close to her chest in that shot, and gives a slight smile.

Fans and friends gushed in the comments over the cute post, which the "Fancy" rapper captioned with a baby angel emoji.

The photos of Onyx come soon after Azalea revealed her split from Playboi Carti. The pair reportedly started dating in 2018 and moved in together last year. Azalea and Carti, 24, sparked engagement rumors last July.

Azalea first hinted at their breakup in cryptic messages shared on her Instagram Story on Friday. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote, according to The Shade Room. "People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

The rapper then clarified her post, sharing, "What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship."

Azalea announced Onyx's birth in June, revealing that she plans to keep much of his life private.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

