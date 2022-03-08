Idina Menzel, Sara Bareilles React to Video of Ukrainian Girl Singing ‘Let It Go’ in Bomb Shelter

Idina Menzel is among those in the Frozen family who are reacting to video of a little girl in Ukraine flawlessly belting out Frozen's "Let It Go" while hiding in a bomb shelter amid the Russian invasion.

Menzel, who played Elsa in Disney's hit animated films, subtweeted the video that has generated more than 15 million views so far on Twitter. In the clip, the little girl's standing and overlooking a throng of Ukrainians under refuge in an effort to avoid a barrage of bombardment that's torn the country apart.

The little girl, singing in her native language, has the entire group captivated with her performance, as they belt out "Bravo!" following her performance. Once the video made the rounds on social media, Menzel was among the thousands, if not millions, who praised the girl for her angelic voice and bravery amid the chaos surround them.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Menzel tweeted, "We see you. We really, really see you," followed by two heart emojis in Ukraine's flag's colors.

Sara Bareilles, a songwriter who collaborated with the Frozen songwriters, also subtweeted the video and wrote, "Oh my heart."

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf the snowman, also tweeted his reaction and said, "My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless."

According to CBS News, more than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the country came under attack from Russia nearly two weeks ago. Celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (raising $30 million to aid Ukrainian refugees) and chef José Andrés (cooking for refugees in Poland and Romania) are among those lending a helping hand.

For more coverage on the Ukraine Crisis visit CBS News.