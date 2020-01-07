Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin's Father Hospitalized With COVID-19

Coco Austin's father, Steve Austin, is in the hospital battling the coronavirus. Coco and her husband, Ice-T, both took to social media to give fans updates on Steve.

"Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ," Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Steve wearing a ventilator mask and lying in a hospital bed.

Coco, whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, shared some throwback photos with her dad, updating fans on his condition.

"My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19," she wrote. "He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it."

Coco also revealed that two of her aunts contracted the virus, saying, "Seems they all got it at the same time."

The model also thanked the Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Arizona, for attending to her father.

Ice-T also took to Twitter to speak out against conspiracy theorists who claim that the coronavirus pandemic is fake.

"‘Your biggest Mistake, is thinking it’s Fake.....’ #Covid," he wrote.

Over the weekend, the Law and Order: SVU star also tweeted, "At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test.."

