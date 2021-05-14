'iCarly' Revival Sets Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Miranda Cosgrove just got the greatest birthday gift.

The iCarly star celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday with a special announcement for the anticipated Paramount+ revival. The upcoming series will premiere Thursday, June 17 on the ViacomCBS streaming service.

With the help of Cosgrove's iCarly co-stars Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, her birthday celebration took place on set with singing and a sprinkle-covered explosion cake, which, revealed the surprise announcement when cut.

The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the Nickelodeon show ended, and finds Carly Shay (Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and family in their 20s. New characters played by Mosley, as Carly's roommate and best friend Harper, and Triplett, as Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter Millicent, will be introduced. Trainor portrayed Carly's brother, Spencer, while Kress played her best friend, Freddie.

The original series, which ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

At the Kids' Choice Awards in March, ET spoke with Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor, where they updated fans on what their characters have been up to since the original run ended.

"The three of us got back together and it was kind of like riding a bike. It was like, 'We're back!'" Trainor said, with Cosgrove adding, "It feels kind of crazy. We did the first table read about a week or so ago and it was kind of insane. Like, just getting everybody back together again and it was really fun."

When fans last saw Carly and Freddie, the two shared a goodbye kiss in the series finale. But what's their relationship status in the revival?

"TBD! I don't know," Kress teased. "I have no idea, and even if I did know, I wouldn't tell you. We gotta keep things spicy for the folks at home. Right, Miranda?"

"Yeah, let's keep things spicy," Cosgrove replied, with Trainor adding, "Too juicy to say! I feel like there are a lot of secrets."

"I'll say the scripts are really funny, but I don't think anyone is expecting what we're doing," he continued. "I don't think a revival has been done quite this way."

