Ian Somerhalder Says Wife Nikki Reed Helped Him Get Out of Eight-Figure Debt

Ian Somerhalder is grateful for his wife, Nikki Reed. The 42-year-old Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram over the weekend to honor Reed in an extremely personal post.

He shared a photo of himself as Reed, 33, snuggled close to him. In the caption he revealed that his Twilight actress wife helped him through a difficult time financially.

"I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into," he wrote.

Somerhalder shared that prior to getting together with his future wife in 2014, he built a company while working on The Vampire Diaries.

"I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks," he wrote. "However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole."

Somerhalder didn't name the company, calling the experience a "true nightmare" and saying he had to "travel the world weekly" to help pay off his debt. He also added it took a toll on his health, saying he landed in the hospital four times in two years.

"This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out," he continued, referencing Reed. "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman."

The couple share 3-year-old daughter Bodhi, and Somerhalder credits Reed with saving their family.

"Needless to say it’s been the most eye opening and truly humbling experience. Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through," he shared. "It’s unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity."

Calling Reed "a superwoman," Somerhalder concluded by saying, "You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you."

The couple tied the knot in April 2015 after a four-month engagement.

Reed similarly gushed over her husband for his birthday back in December.

"The most creative, certifiably genius, deepest thinker of anyone I have ever known with the most giving spirit," she wrote at the time. "You put so much love into so many hearts, so much passion into everything you touch, and so much color into everything you dream."