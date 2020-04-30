'I Was Lorena Bobbitt': Watch the Trailer for the Lifetime Film About Her Infamous Knife Attack (Exclusive)

You’ve heard her name, but her story was no joke. After 27 years, Lorena Bobbitt’s story is coming to Lifetime in the new film I Was Lorena Bobbitt, which recounts the events leading up to the infamous moment in 1993 when she cut off her husband John’s penis with a knife. ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer (in the video above), which shows that the truth behind the attack cut much deeper than what the tabloids wrote at the time.

Narrated and executive produced by Bobbitt, I Was follows her journey from an innocent immigrant bride of a man in uniform into a battered wife who became a media sensation after she put an end to her abuse once and for all. “Now I get to tell what that monster did to me,” she says in the trailer.

Lifetime

In the film, Bobbitt is portrayed by Dani Montalvo, who was most recently seen on Jason Segel’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, while Luke Humphrey, the upcoming star of Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, plays her husband.

The latest “Ripped From the Headlines” film follows the network’s other takes on recent media sensations, such the college admissions scandal and the downfall of the NXIVM sex cult. When it premieres in May, the new film will be accompanied by a PSA featuring the actors and Bobbitt to stop violence against women for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.