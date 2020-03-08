'Hunters' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon's Hunters has been renewed for season 2.

The crime thriller starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman will return for a second season on the streaming service, it was announced Monday. The 10-episode first season dropped in February.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The ensemble cast includes Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” Weil said. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Earlier this year, Hinton spoke with ET about playing Millie, a lesbian FBI agent whose investigation into a series of murders leads to her discovery of the Fourth Reich in 1970s America.

“I was immediately attracted to Millie… I was excited about what I could do with her, where I could take her. And I was hopeful -- because of the talent on the page -- I was hopeful that the people involved would be interested in taking her in a strong direction,” she said of portraying a queer Black woman who is a devout Catholic working in the Bureau. "I latched onto a lot of these dualities within her... She’s having her own coming-of-age story in the same way that Logan's character, Jonah, is.”

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.