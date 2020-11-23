'Hunger Games' Star Alexander Ludwig Is Engaged to Lauren Dear: See the Ring!

Alexander Ludwig is engaged! The 28-year-old Hunger Games actor took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his engagement to Lauren Dear.

In a series of sweet selfies, Ludwig and Dear smile and gaze lovingly at each other while showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

"Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after," he captioned the pic.

Dear shared the same pics and caption on her Instagram page.

After sharing the news, Ludwig thanked "everyone for all the amazing well wishes" in a post on his Instagram Story. "Yes I am the luckiest man in the damn world to have this one by my side," he added.

Instagram

Ludwig and Dear made their relationship Instagram official back in July, with the former sharing a shot of himself getting a kiss on the cheek.

Meanwhile, Dear posted a pic of her and her beau at the Pendrell Sound in Canada to announce the relationship news.

In October, Ludwig declared that he "found her" alongside a beach pic with Dear.

The actor, known for his role in The Hunger Games, previously dated his Vikings co-star, Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.

