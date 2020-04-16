Hugh Jackman Reveals He Turned Down a Role in 'Cats'

You think you've seen Hugh Jackman with digital fur technology -- because he was made to be hairy in the X-Men movies -- but, oh! What could have been! Jackman just confirmed that he turned down a role in last year's stupefying, must-see movie musical, Cats.

"Umm... yep," he responded when asked point-blank by The Daily Beast.

It's not a stretch to think Jackman would have been perfectly at home singing and dancing and licking himself alongside the other jellicle cats, especially because the last time he worked with director Tom Hooper on a musical -- 2012's Les Misérables -- he netted an Oscar nomination.

"Tom rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really...yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time," he expounded.

And though the rest of the world has taken to using Cats as its proverbial litter box, you won't catch Jackman saying anything derisive about it anytime soon. "I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people -- or jumping on bandwagons," he said. It helps that he hasn't actually seen it yet. "I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have."

Jackman also opened up about his tenure as Wolverine and passing the adamantium classes on to a new actor when the character is inevitably rebooted within the MCU -- "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to" -- plus, explained the origins of his ongoing "feud" with Ryan Reynolds.

"It’s gone back so long now," he laughed. "I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan. So when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted!"