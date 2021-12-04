Hugh Jackman Pens Loving Note to Deborra-Lee Furness on Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness just hit a major milestone! The 52-year-old actor celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, 65, on Sunday, and took to Instagram to pen a sweet note to mark the occasion.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," Jackman wrote, alongside photos from their 1996 wedding. "From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together."

"In our 25 years -- our love has only grown deeper," he continued. "The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together."

Jackman concluded his sweet post by telling his wife, with whom he shares Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15, "We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

In 2018, Jackman revealed his and Furness' secret to a long-lasting marriage while on the Today show. The pair met on the set of the Australian TV show, Correlli, in 1995.

"We're really honest with each other. We talk about everything," he said. "Deb had a few rules when we met because she'd done a few movies. She said, 'We won't spend more than two weeks apart.' We never go to bed on a cross word. Sometimes it's three o'clock in the morning, but we kind of work it out before we go to sleep. Basically being honest."



"I think relationships, you've got to be yourself, even the bits you don't love. The bits you're embarrassed about or things you did wrong," he continued. "If you're in a situation where you can be yourself and really be honest, that's a good start. And then if you marry the sexiest, funniest, most beautiful woman in the world, that's a great start."

