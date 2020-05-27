'HTGAWM' Star Karla Souza Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pic!

Congrats to Karla Souza!

The How to Get Away With Murder star is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Souza and her husband, Marshall Trenkmann, are already parents to daughter Gianna, whom they welcomed in 2018.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy ❤️," Souza wrote on Instagram, referencing the online course she's teaching.

"Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks," she added.

It's an eventful time for Souza, who just celebrated the series finale of How to Get Away With Murder.

"And that’s a wrap 🥺🥰 Thank you to everyone who contributed to the last 6 years of @howtogetawaywithmurder! I’m overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey, at the same time, I’m also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life ❤️," she wrote in a farewell post on May 15. "Thank you @petenowalk, @shondarhimes, @violadavis, and every single person who was part of this production! I’ve learned from each one of you. This isn’t goodbye — just see you later 🤗."

Back in 2015, Souza opened up to ET about how her character, Laurel's, Latin background was featured on the show.

"When I was cast, Laurel wasn’t supposed to be Latin at all,” she explained. “Then when Pete and Shonda [Rhimes] had that conversation about making her Latin, it was very important to have that be something that ‘could or couldn’t be,’ that wouldn’t ‘make or break’ the character, that it wasn’t the label of the character. She just happened to be Latin -- and we could find it out later on.”

“It’s an extremely exciting moment for TV because you might see these things on cable,” Souza said, “but when you have these things on mainstream network TV, the doors are being opened for a lot more people.” She added that it’s changing the “dialogue within our society as to what we think is commercial or sellable.”

See more on How to Get Away With Murder in the video below.