'HSMTMTS' Star Joshua Bassett Shares Health Update After His Hospitalization

"Hi guys! I wanted to take a moment to thank you all and give you a little update," Bassett wrote. "I am feeling much better !!! getting very excellent care and [definitely] on the mend."

The actor and musician said he is "really grateful to have so much support in this time and I promise there is much good to come," and that he is "looking forward to getting back to work."

"Thank you all again for your kindness !!" Bassett added. "Love to you all."

The update comes after Bassett previously shared a video of himself laid up in a hospital bed five days ago.

"Welp… not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.) after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep," he explained.

"After multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved," Bassett added, noting that he had his first surgery on Thursday night and that he was "gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!"

Bassett's hospitalization comes the same day that he released his new song, "Lie, Lie, Lie," and its accompanying music video.

Bassett previously spoke to ET about his new music and how songwriting helped him through some major emotional moments during quarantine.

"It was very exciting to spend that time writing and learning a bunch about producing, and all that stuff, and put together my first body of work," he said. "It definitely helped getting through that time, that was a very difficult time for me, emotionally... I can write anywhere where I can have a guitar, so it's a pretty special thing to be able to do that, especially during this time."

