'HSMTMTS' Renewed for Season 4, Sets Summer Return

It's time to get'cha head in the game! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially set a summer return for its upcoming third season, Disney+ announced Friday on National Streaming Day. The eight-episode season will kick off Wednesday, July 27 with episodes dropping weekly.

And that's not all, HSMTMTS has officially been given an early season 4 pickup.

“This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart,” said Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. “Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

“This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories and showcasing these exceptional stars," Federle said.

Season 3 moves the action from East High to Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for a summer filled with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen and a behind-the-scenes “docuseries” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Returning for season 3 are series regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez. They'll be joined by new series regulars Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles, with recurring guest stars Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura and Ben Stillwell. Also back this season as guest stars are Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein and Joe Serafini, with High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu (playing himself), Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles joining.

As part of Friday's announcement, Disney+ shared a first look at season 3 featuring Bleu and members of the HSMTMTS cast as they saddle in for a wild ride at summer camp. Watch the clip below.

Following the season 2 finale, Federle spoke with ET about what's to come for season 3.

"I've always wanted to do summer stuff because I think summer is a time of letting go and not having a curfew, and the rules kind of change," Federle teased at the time. "But I definitely think there will be a summer element if we end up going forward. I think the format stays similar-ish, but I would really love to shake things up with the season 3 musical if we get one. There's really exciting possibilities and opportunities for a whole new sound that I think would surprise people."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.