How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards Online

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate its 29th annual ceremony this weekend, honoring the past year's best performances in film and TV.

Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson announced this year's SAG Award nominees in January, which include many of this season's awards frontrunners.

Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking are each nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are both tied for most nominations, with five each.

Stephanie Hsu also nabbed a nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once after being left out at the Golden Globes. She is now nominated for an Academy Award in the same category.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

After more than 20 years airing on television, this year's SAG Awards will stream exclusively online. Read on for everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch the 2023 SAG Awards online.

When are the 2023 SAG Awards? The 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony will air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Where will the 2023 SAG Awards be broadcast? The 29th annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix's official YouTube channel. The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Beginning in 2024, the show will air live directly on Netflix.

Who will host the 2023 SAG Awards? There is no host for the 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony. The awards show also went hostless in 2022 and 2021.