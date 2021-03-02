How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Announcement

Awards season arrived a little later this year, but with the upcoming Golden Globes, it's officially in full swing. The show, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to take place live on Sunday, Feb. 28, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The show had to be pushed back from its typical January date, and a number of other awards shows have as well, including the GRAMMYs, now set for March 14, and the Oscars, which are scheduled for Apr. 25. See the full 2021 awards season calendar here.

Keep reading below for details on how to watch the announcement, the show itself, honorees, ET's coverage and everything else we know so far about the 2021 Golden Globes.

How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes nominations announcement: Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker will announce 12 categories on Wednesday's Today show at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT, followed by the full list being revealed at goldenglobes.com.

How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes: The show airs live coast-to-coast on Sunday. Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, where you can watch the ceremony on TV, as well as on the NBC website with a TV provider login. For live TV streamers, a number of services include NBC, including Fubo TV,Sling, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV -- several of these offer free trials for new users.

Who is nominated? Nominations will be revealed on Feb. 3, and we'll share those, along with all the snubs and surprises. We do already know the honorees for two awards: Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Norman Lear is this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

Who's hosting? Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made a powerhouse duo when they hosted the ceremony for three straight years, from 2013-2015. So, it's no surprise that this year, when the ceremony will have to be a little different, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went with some proven familiar faces at the helm.

We will be covering the entire event on ETonline.com as well as on ET Live app and ETLive.com.

Who will be this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors?Spike Lee's kids, 26-year-old Satchel and 24-year-old Jackson, will be this year's ambassadors.

