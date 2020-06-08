How to Watch 'Mulan' on Disney Plus: Release Date and Price

Following the high-profile Disney+ releases of Hamilton and Beyoncé's Black Is King, Mulan stars Liu Yifei as the film's titular heroic warrior. Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed on Wednesday that the movie will stream in most markets where Disney+ is available -- including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in Western Europe -- paired with a theatrical release in countries that don't have Disney+ and where theaters are open.

Here is everything you need to know on when and how to watch Mulan on Disney+, including its release date, price and more. Additionally, be sure to check out our guide to all the movies streaming early while theaters are closed.

When does Mulan premiere on Disney+? Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

How much will it cost? In the United States, the film will be available as a premium access feature to Disney+ subscribers and cost $29.99 on top of your $6.99-per-month subscription. Prices in other countries will vary.

How to watch Disney's Mulan on Disney+: To watch Mulan, you must first be a Disney+ subscriber -- you can sign up for Disney+ here. Plans include month-to-month for $6.99, an annual subscription for $69.99 per year, or a Disney+/ Hulu/ ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month.

At that point, the film will be available -- starting Sept. 4 -- for $29.99.

Is Mulan for rent or purchase? According to Insider, a rep for Disney says the film we be available to those who purchase it as long as they subscribe to Disney+.

That's about all you need to know! With under a month to go, why not bide your time by watching the original Mulan animated film on Disney+?

Meanwhile, watch the video below for what Mulan star Jason Scott Lee had to say to ET about the Disney movie's "strength in diversity."