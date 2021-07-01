How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney Plus and in Theaters: Release Date and More

Black Widowis coming to a big -- and small -- screen near you very soon! Marvel's latest big budget entry into the extended universe is finally upon us after being delayed more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both in theaters and on Disney+ the same day.

Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff in the film, who has to return to Russia and reunite with her sister (Florence Pugh) to stop an immensely powerful villain. Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star in the movie, which is considered the first film in Marvel's "Phase Four," and second to be released -- following Spider-Man: Far From Home -- after Avengers: Endgame.

So how and when can you watch Black Widow? Thankfully, you've got a couple options. Read on below for more.

When does Marvel Studios' Black Widow premiere?Black Widow will be available in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9.

How to watch Black Widow on Disney+: First, you do have to subscribe to Disney+ for $6.99 per month. However, in order to watch the film, you will have to pay an additional one-time fee of $29.99 for Premier Access to watch Black Widow on the streaming service on July 9. If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can pre-order Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access now.

When will Black Widow be available at no extra cost to subscribers on Disney+: If you want to wait out the up-charge, you'll have to wait til Oct. 6, when Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers.

How to watch Black Widow in theaters: With theaters opening up around the country, it's very likely you can now safely make the trip to see Black Widow the way an action-packed Marvel movie was meant to be seen! You can search on Fandango and book tickets to watch Black Widow in theaters starting on the eve of July 9.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for what Johansson and Pugh had to say to ET about playing sisters in Black Widow.