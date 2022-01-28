How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Helped Finalize Lena Dunham's New Movie

Lena Dunham got a little help from her friends! For her new movie, Sharp Stick, the Girls star tells IMDb that she asked Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn for their help, which is why they are given a Thank You credit at the end of the film.

"They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes," Dunham says of Swift, who was a bridesmaid in her wedding, and her actor boyfriend. "They’re both just really interesting, perceptive people. Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this."

Sharp Stick, directed and written by Dunham and starring Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal and Luka Sabbat, follows Sarah Jo, a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister. Sarah Jo just longs to be seen, and when she begins an affair with her older employer, she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power.

Dunham describes the movie as a "fable."

"It started from a personal place which is this character Sarah Jo has sort of had this arrested development and so when she meets this person, Josh, who is played by Jon, they start on a relationship that is really beautiful but also really painful and kind of cracks open her sense of herself as a sexual being," she explains.

In addition to making a movie, Dunham recently shared that she's open to doing a Girls reboot -- but timing would be everything.

"I look back, and just, like, the sheer gall of me, stepping on to set that first day; 24-year-old me standing in Silver Cup Studios, the old Sex and the City studios, going, ‘Let’s do this.’ I’m proud of myself," Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of making the popular HBO series, which ran for six seasons.

As for a Girls reboot, she told the trade publication, "We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed."

For more from Dunham and her Girls co-stars, check out the video below.