How Riley Keough Paid Tribute to Grandfather Elvis Presley in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Riley Keough paid homage to her grandfather, Elvis Presley, during an episode of Daisy Jones & The Six. Eagle-eyed fans noticed it during a scene in episode two, titled "I'll Take You There," when Keough's character, Daisy, takes the stage to perform.

In the scene, Daisy wears a red guitar strap similar to the one Elvis wore during his 1968 Comeback special.

Daisy Jones & The Six follows the rise and fall of a rock band in the '70s -- fronted by Daisy and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), who come together by chance, and abruptly end following a run of success. The series is based on the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Daisy Jones & The Six /Prime Video

YouTube

In February, the 33-year-old actress, whose mother is the late Lisa Marie Presley, spoke with ET about continuing her family's musical legacy onscreen.

"I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me," Keough said of making the show. "I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way."

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff," she continued. "But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

And despite her musical lineage, Keough told ET that she had to work hard on tapping into her own musical ability.

"It's pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is, like, it's crazy to us I think," she said. "We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year."