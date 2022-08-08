How Pete Davidson Feels About Split From Kim Kardashian and Possible Return to Dating

A source tells ET, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life."

News broke on Friday that Davidson and Kardashian had called it quits after nine months of dating.

According to the source, some of the Saturday Night Live alum's friends are trying to get him back on the dating scene, sharing, "Those close to him already want to set him up on dates."

Another source told ET over the weekend that the pair split after the "spark" between them had "faded."

"They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

The source said that Kardashian felt like Davidson was "the extreme opposite" of her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, therefore the relationship was "good for her."

"She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together," the source added. "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

Following the split, West -- who was controversially critical and threatening toward Davidson throughout the last nine months -- took to Instagram to celebrate the news with another unfiltered joke at Davidson's expense.

"In Kanye's caption-less post on Instagram, he simply shared a fake headline from The New York Times, reading, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." In tiny font below, West addressed his ongoing feud with Kid Cudi by writing, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Another source tells ET, "Kanye and Kim have been getting along better recently and co-parenting in a respectful way. Kanye is way happier now that Kim and Pete have broken up. He never took their relationship seriously or felt good about Pete being around."

"Kim and Kanye are still moving ahead with their divorce, but it's nice for things to be peaceful between them," the source adds.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, was declared legally single back in March.

For more on the split, check out the video below.