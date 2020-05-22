How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated two years of wedded bliss on May 19, but even in quarantine, they made the best of it. Harper's Bazaar reports that the lovebirds spent the day Zoom-calling close friends and family throughout the day, as well as exchanging "cotton-based gifts per tradition." They also munched on tasty Mexican food and margaritas.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET earlier this week, that their anniversary celebration would be low-key given the times. They would also be using the time to reflect as they quarantine together.

"One of the things I was told by a friend of the couple's is that they actually are enjoying the slightly slower pace," Nicholl shared. "They are busy and they are doing quite a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate 100 miles per hour. I think they're enjoying the lockdown and the fact that they've been able to take a bit of a breather. It's been a very, very busy year for them, and I think this is a moment to just take a breath, reflect, and I think that's what they'll be doing on their anniversary."

Meghan and Harry have stayed busy in L.A., where they've continued to support the charities that are important to them, as well as volunteering to personally deliver meals amid the global health emergency. See more on the royal couple, below.