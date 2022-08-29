How Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Universe

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into thee Marvel Universe. In her latest interview with The Cut, the “Plan B” rapper revealed that she will have a role in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Further details about the part or when her episode will air have not been announced.

In the interview, the 27-year-old rapper expressed her desire to take on the world of hip-hip and acting like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she tells The Cut. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

The H-Town hottie joins Harry Styles as a top-selling musician with a role in the Marvel Universe, and her Hollywood dreams are clearly getting closer and closer to fruition.

Earlier this month, Megan made a guest appearance in the second season of P-Valley on Starz, where she played Tina Snow, a character who was a play off her rap alter ego by the same name.

For her role, the rapper performed inside the Pynk night club with Lil Murder (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson).

The acting bug will hit the “Freak Nasty” rapper once again, as she is set to star alongside Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane in the R-rated musical film F**king Identical Twins. In addition to the all-star cast, writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp will also star in the film.

According the a press release, F**king Identical Twins is a “subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, following two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.”

So far, no further details about Megan’s character in the film have been released.