How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas."

A big part of that planning, the source says, revolves are Lopez's ex, Marc Anthony, Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, and the couple's combined five children. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck is dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source says. "Christmas is one of Jen’s favorite holidays, so she’s really excited."

Garner, the source tells ET, "is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy," adding that the actress "wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship." Garner is currently dating businessman John Miller.

"There is no bad blood," the source notes of the co-parents.

According to the source, Lopez's other ex, Alex Rodriguez, whom she split from last year, "has told Jen he will always be there for her."

"He’s cool with everything and doing his own thing," the source says, before explaining why Lopez "is not really in touch with ARod’s kids," Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14.

"They talk here and there via social media and a birthday wish email, but there’s nothing else really beyond that," the source says. "They know she would help them out in any way she could and that she has a huge heart."

Watch the video below for more on Affleck and Lopez.