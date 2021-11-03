How Dakota Johnson Responded When She Was Cut Off Financially By Dad Don Johnson

Dakota Johnson has always been comfortable following her own path. The actress' father, Don Johnson, made a recent virtual appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and the Miami Vice star revealed that he cut her off financially after high school when she decided she wasn't going to go to college.

The 71-year-old actor has five children from previous relationships, including the 31-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey star, whom he shares with Melanie Griffith.

"We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll," Johnson explained. "Toward the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' ... And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college, no way.' I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore.'"

Don recalled that when he asked his daughter how she was going to manage, she simply replied, "Don't you worry about it." Three weeks later, she got a part in David Fincher's The Social Network.

"The rest is, shall we say, cinema history," the actress' proud father said with a smile. "So, no, she doesn't really call me for advice. She calls me to say that, 'Uh, gosh, I would see you but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time.' She's gainfully employed, and Seth, that's a great day."