How Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Fell in Love Under Quarantine

While being in quarantine together can definitely put a strain on any couple's relationship, for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, it's been the exact opposite.

Affleck and de Armas, his Deep Water co-star, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted vacationing together in Cuba in early March, even though they wrapped filming on their new movie weeks prior. It soon became clear the two were more than friends, after they were snapped cuddling together on the beach in Costa Rica.

While 47-year-old Affleck has been, for the most part, private about his recent relationships, it was clear from the start that he didn't have this issue with de Armas. When the Cuban actress shared stunning pictures of herself on the beach on her Instagram, Affleck publicly commented on it, jokingly asking for photo credit and proving himself to be the perfect Instagram boyfriend.

After their return from vacation, the new couple surprisingly decided to quarantine together at Affleck's home in Pacific Palisades, California, and have since remained inseparable amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the United States went into lockdown amid the national health emergency, Affleck and de Armas were photographed almost daily doing ordinary activities like going for walks and for coffee, and weren't shy about showing their affection for one another.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In late March, a source told ET that Affleck and de Armas had an "instant connection" after meeting on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water.

"Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other's company," the source said at the time. "Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through. Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it's been fun and exciting for both."

As the two continued to be photographed frequently while quarantining together -- going grocery shopping and riding motorcycles among other activities -- a source told ET in April that their relationship has been going smoothly amid spending so much more time together.

"Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key," the source said. "He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Meanwhile, the two remain not shy about showing off their new relationship glow. De Armas turned 32 on April 30, and shared pictures of her intimate birthday celebration on Instagram, which included Affleck. One picture was of the couple sharing a romantic embrace.

They later openly kissed in Residente's music video for "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe." The music video for the song -- which translates to "Before the World Ends" and is all about getting some kisses before it's too late -- fittingly shows the couple locking lips, taken during what appears to be de Armas' getaway to the desert for her 32nd birthday.

YouTube

It's clear the couple has only gotten more serious as quarantine has continued, and it's happened before our very eyes. De Armas has been photographed on multiple occasions happily spending time with Affleck's children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner -- 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. In May, a source told ET that de Armas has fit seamlessly into the family dynamic.

"Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family," the source told ET. "He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work."

De Armas' relationship with Affleck's kids has now progressed to the point where they're able to share inside jokes and poke fun at all the paparazzi attention the couple has generated. Earlier this month, a giant cardboard cutout of de Armas was photographed on the front lawn of Affleck's Los Angeles home, showing the Knives Out star smiling wide and lying down with her feet up in the air. Affleck's kids were seen carrying the hilarious cutout while they were hanging out with de Armas, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it's clear Affleck and de Armas also share the same outlook on important current issues. The couple was recently snapped protesting together in Venice Beach, California. Affleck held a sign showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as another one fighting to save the First Baptist Church of Venice, a historic black church on Westminster Avenue. Affleck spoke with an organizer at the march about the Black Lives Matter cause specifically tied to their community.

All signs continue to point toward Affleck and de Armas falling deeper in love and becoming more settled into their relationship. On June 10, they were photographed boarding a private jet with two of Affleck's three kids as well as her dog, presumably heading off on a family vacation. In yet another sign of the seriousness of their relationship, on June 15, de Armas was photographed with Affleck's mom, Christine, as the group stepped off a private jet.

Back in February, Affleck told Good Morning America that he was open to having a serious relationship after his divorce from Garner became official in 2018.

"I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he said.

When ET spoke with Affleck that month about his film, The Way Back, he shared what he was looking for in his next romantic relationship, though noted that he wasn't actively looking for love.

"I don't know, trust? And care, and mutual respect, and all the sort of usual stuff," he said. "But I think that's a big part of what makes life satisfying and interesting... It sort of happens when it happens, though. It's not the thing you can force."

Looks like Affleck and de Armas' relationship came at the perfect time.

