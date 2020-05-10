Holiday Gift Guide: Best White Elephant Gift Ideas

With just a couple of months left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the holidays can feel overwhelming, but don’t stress, there’s still time to get great items for your Secret Santa and White Elephant gift exchange parties, even if they're happening virtually this year.

If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up holiday presents for friends, family or co-workers, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, find for our picks of budget-friendly holiday gift ideas for Secret Santa and other fun gift exchanges.

Check back with ET Style for discounts from your favorite brands!

Under $10

Under $20

Under $50

Under $100