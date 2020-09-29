Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

Before you know it, the holiday season will be right around the corner, which means it's time to start holiday shopping!

Finding the perfect gift for loved ones takes time, so it's always a good idea to check each one off the gift list as early as you can. Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift, Hanukkah gift, stocking stuffers or hostess gifts, we've gathered the best editorially chosen products to make getting through this year's holiday shopping list easy.

Plus, we'll keep you updated on the amazing deals that'll make for excellent gifts and save you money. Amazon Prime Day is coming up on Oct. 13, along with fall sale events, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Peek ahead for ET Style's lineup of great gift ideas for every special person in your life.

Best Gifts Under $100 on Amazon

Find the perfect present that won't break the bank from Amazon's fall sale event.

Best Gifts Under $50 on Amazon

Shop affordable, on-sale gifts from candles to travel bags available on Amazon.

Cool Gifts For Teens, According to TikTok

We did some digging on the popular app to gather gifts teens actually want.