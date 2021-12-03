Hilaria Baldwin Shares Emotional Post in Response to Alec Baldwin Interview

Hilaria Baldwin's message to Alec Baldwin following his TV interview is loud and clear -- she's got his back.

Hilaria took to Instagram on Friday, one day after her husband's candid primetime interview with George Stephanopoulos, and penned an emotional post in which she consoled Alec writing, "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you."

Those "were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died," Hilaria added. "I remember saying that phrase over and over again. The horrific loss, the torture to her family, and you, my husband, somehow put in this unthinkable nightmare."

Hilaria, who shares six children with Alec, also admitted it was excruciating to watch how Alec was being hounded by the paparazzi in the days after the horrific October incident on the set of his Rust movie that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"That moment, etched in my memory, photographers surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony. I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our connection over the phone, a visual for the world to see," Hilaria said.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her kissing Alec as he embraced her in his arms. It was her response to Alec posting a photo of himself holding his young son in his arms and expressing his gratitude.

Alec's social media post came shortly after the hour-long special in which he shared his recollections of what happened when the tragedy occurred and the aftermath. He also opened up about the impact the incident had on his family and his role as a father.

Hilaria, it seems, was uneasy about Alec doing the interview at all, revealing she was worried about her husband's mental health.

"I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain," she said in her caption. "Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.

You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you."

Hilaria finished her post saying, "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."

Alec responded to Hilaria's post in the comments section saying, "I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth."