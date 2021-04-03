Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her Into the World

The Baldwins are "filled with so much gratitude" right now, after welcoming the newest member of their family!

Just days after Hilaria Baldwin and her husband, Alec Baldwin, announced on Instagram the arrival of their sixth child together, baby girl Lucia, the yoga instructor took to social media again on Thursday to gush over their life at home. Hilaria also revealed Lucia's full moniker -- "María Lucía Victoria" -- while opening up about her baby girl being born via surrogacy.

"The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019," Hilaria wrote, referencing the miscarriage she's been vocal about in the past. "There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them."

"Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief -- braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process," she added. "I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing -- we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives -- almost like twins, we love you so much."

In addition to Lucia, Hilaria and Alec are also parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months. The actor shares another daughter, 25-year-old Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Hilaria and Alec are already "so in love with Lucia."

"They have received endless support and love from friends and family about their new addition and everyone has been so positive and full of joy," the source said. "Hilaria and Alec are settling in nicely and enjoying and cherishing this moment both as a couple and family."

"Lucia's brothers and sisters are enjoying spending time with her and bonding with her," the source added. "Because the children are young and close in age, they feel like they have a new built-in best friend. The entire family is thrilled."

